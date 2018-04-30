USB 3.2 Work Is On The Way For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 April 2018 at 08:59 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
USB 3.2 was announced last summer as an incremental update to the USB standard to double the bandwidth for existing USB Type-C cables.

We haven't seen much in the way of USB 3.2 mentions in the Linux kernel yet but then again we haven't really seen USB 3.2 devices yet. USB 3.2 brings a multi-lane operation mode for hosts and devices using existing Type-C cables as well as a minor update to the USB hub specification. USB 3.2 allows for new 10 Gbit/s and 20 Gbit/s rates using two lanes, USB 3.2 Gen 1x2 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, respectively.

It's looking like kernel developers are now working on getting their USB 3.2 Linux support in order. We were tipped off that as of last week there are some USB 3.2 patches queued in the usb-next tree maintained by Greg Kroah-Hartman's.

These patches by Intel's Mathias Nyman add underlying code for handling USB 3.2's dual-lane mode, storing the lane count used by USB 3.2, exposing the dual-lane devices as with the "x2" postfix during device enumeration, and exposing the number of USB 3.2 lanes now via sysfs.

As there still is about five weeks or so until the Linux 4.18 kernel merge window opens, we'll see what more comes of USB 3.2 Linux support in that time.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
There's Finally A Device Using Broadcom's VideoCore V GPU
Purism Begins Librem 5 Developer Docs, Using "Phosh" Wayland Shell & GNOME Apps
Laptop Support Improvements Head Into Linux 4.17
Linux 4.17 To Support Microsemi Ocelot MIPS SoCs
Linux 4.17 Change To Allow RTCs To Live Beyond Their Intended Life
x86 Chinese CPU Manufacturer Zhaoxin Has Been Working On Linux Support
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality
LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 Is Ready To Roll For Advancing The Open-Source Office
Ryzen 7 2700X CPUFreq Scaling Governor Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux