Nearly A Decade Later, UPower Still Working Towards 1.0 Release
19 June 2021
For nearly one decade there has been talk of UPower 1.0 while in 2021 that still has yet to materialize for this former "DeviceKit-Power" project but at least now there is UPower v0.99.12 as the first release in two years.

UPower 1.0 has yet to materialize and it certainly isn't advancing these days like it was in the early 2010s. With Thursday's UPower 0.99.12 release the key changes to land over the past two years are supporting more device types and power reporting for newer Apple iPhone smartphones like the iPhone XR, XS, and other newer models.

UPower 0.99.12 also drops support for obsolete CSR devices, various fixes to the Bluetooth back-end, incorrect battery percentage reporting for Apple MacBooks, and other fixes.

UPower 0.99.12 for those interested can be downloaded from FreeDesktop.org.

UPower is what was formerly DeviceKit-Power a decade ago after coming about following the deprecation of Linux's HAL. UPower 1.0 was originally talked about in ~2013 while we'll keep monitoring to see if/when that version milestone is finally declared, but given the time since the prior release I wouldn't hold my breath.
