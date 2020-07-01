TrueNAS 12 Beta 1 Released With Much Improved ZFS, Better AMD Ryzen CPU Support

As what was formerly FreeNAS, the first beta of TrueNAS CORE 12.0 is available for testing of this BSD-based operating system for NAS devices and other storage setups.
The TrueNAS 12.0 Beta 1 both for the CORE and Enterprise editions includes much improved ZFS support with now relying upon the code that's going to be released as OpenZFS 2.0, support for ZFS async copy-on-write, native ZFS dataset encryption, ZFS user quota capabilities, and more.
In addition to much improved ZFS support there is also better hardware support with improved AMD Ryzen support as well as expanded network card coverage being two areas. TrueNAS 12.0 Beta 1 also brings a wide variety of performance improvements, support for fusion pools, API keys for scripted control of TrueNAS, and other changes.
More details on the release of TrueNAS 12.0 Beta 1 via the announcement on iXsystems.com.
Add A Comment