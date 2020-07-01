TrueNAS 12 Beta 1 Released With Much Improved ZFS, Better AMD Ryzen CPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 1 July 2020 at 03:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
As what was formerly FreeNAS, the first beta of TrueNAS CORE 12.0 is available for testing of this BSD-based operating system for NAS devices and other storage setups.

The TrueNAS 12.0 Beta 1 both for the CORE and Enterprise editions includes much improved ZFS support with now relying upon the code that's going to be released as OpenZFS 2.0, support for ZFS async copy-on-write, native ZFS dataset encryption, ZFS user quota capabilities, and more.

In addition to much improved ZFS support there is also better hardware support with improved AMD Ryzen support as well as expanded network card coverage being two areas. TrueNAS 12.0 Beta 1 also brings a wide variety of performance improvements, support for fusion pools, API keys for scripted control of TrueNAS, and other changes.

More details on the release of TrueNAS 12.0 Beta 1 via the announcement on iXsystems.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
WireGuard Support Merged Into Upstream OpenBSD
FreeBSD 11.4 Released With Various Hardware Support Improvements, Tooling Enhancements
FreeBSD Adopts A New Code of Conduct Based On The LLVM CoC
iXsystems Announces TrueNAS SCALE As A Linux-Based Offering
OpenBSD 6.7 Released With FFS2 Improvements, Better Raspberry Pi + PineBook Pro Support
OpenBSD Seeing Initial Work Land On Enabling 64-bit POWER
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console