TrueNAS 12.0 CORE Supporting ZFS Async Copy-On-Write
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 21 March 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
TrueNAS 12.0 CORE, which up until the new TrueNAS / FreeNAS branding unification would have been called FreeNAS, will in its next release support ZFS async copy-on-write functionality.

iXsystems' Kris Moore announced last week that the ZFS asynchronous copy-on-write support has landed in the TrueNAS CORE 12.0 snapshots.

This should be healthy for the ZFS performance of this BSD NAS-focused platform and one of their big features for the 12.0 milestone. For the TrueNAS 12.0 release later this year they are also planning to have OpenZFS 2.0 incorporated in full.
