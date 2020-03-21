iXsystems' Kris Moore announced last week that the ZFS asynchronous copy-on-write support has landed in the TrueNAS CORE 12.0 snapshots.
ZFS asynchronous CoW has landed in the TrueNAS CORE 12.0 nightly snapshots. Let us know if you see any issues or performance changes.https://t.co/xMhMiGzt4A— Kris Moore (@kmoore134) March 14, 2020
This should be healthy for the ZFS performance of this BSD NAS-focused platform and one of their big features for the 12.0 milestone. For the TrueNAS 12.0 release later this year they are also planning to have OpenZFS 2.0 incorporated in full.