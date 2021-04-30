For those still having fond memories of the KDE 3.5 desktop, the Trinity Desktop Environment continues to be maintained in 2021 as a long-running fork from KDE 3.5 with security/maintenance fixes and other minor enhancements to the desktop environment.The Trinity Desktop has been working to maintain the KDE3 desktop fork now for over one decade. New to this 14.0.10 release are applications of KlamAV and Kompose being included. There are also enhancements to its virtual keyboard support, customizable icon spacing for the KDesktop, and a variety of other mostly small improvements.

Those interested in this KDE 3.5 desktop fork can find the latest source packages and other TDE R14.0.10 release details at TrinityDesktop.org