Thunderbird 102 Released With Big Improvements To This Leading Open-Source Mail Client
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 28 June 2022 at 07:38 PM EDT. 2 Comments
After what has felt like years of neglect and little progress in advancing this open-source mail/communications client, Thunderbird 102 is out today with some shiny new features and a lot of UI refinements.

Thunderbird 102 is out as a big update to this mail client out of the Mozilla Foundation. Thunderbird 102 is aligned with today's Firefox 102 release and the successor to the prior Thunderbird 91 release series.


Thunderbird 102


Thunderbird 102 introduces a new address book implementation, a new spaces toolbar, a new import/export wizard, a redesigned message header, various other UI refinements like new icons and color folders, and other "quality of life" updates. There are also some extras with Thunderbird 102 like adding Matrix chat support.


Thunderbird has advanced a great deal since its early days.


In being a dedicated Thunderbird user since 2004 -- the same year as starting Phoronix -- it's been rather disappointing seeing the lack of much advancement out of Thunderbird in more recent years and a lack of overall user enthusiasm around it. Hopefully Thunderbird 102 is the start of many good things to come for this open-source mail client, which also recently announced K-9 Mail would fold into their umbrella for Android mail support.

Downloads and to learn more about all the Thunderbird 102 changes, visit Thunderbird.net.
2 Comments
