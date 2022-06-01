Thunderbird 102 Released With Big Improvements To This Leading Open-Source Mail Client

After what has felt like years of neglect and little progress in advancing this open-source mail/communications client, Thunderbird 102 is out today with some shiny new features and a lot of UI refinements.Thunderbird 102 is out as a big update to this mail client out of the Mozilla Foundation. Thunderbird 102 is aligned with today's Firefox 102 release and the successor to the prior Thunderbird 91 release series.



Thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102 introduces a new address book implementation, a new spaces toolbar, a new import/export wizard, a redesigned message header, various other UI refinements like new icons and color folders, and other "quality of life" updates. There are also some extras with Thunderbird 102 like adding Matrix chat support.



Thunderbird has advanced a great deal since its early days.