System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 April 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT. 5 Comments
After they were teasing the new Lemur Pro at the end of March, the Lemur Pro is now ready and formally announced by Linux PC vendor System76.

The new Lemur Pro offers options of Intel Core i5-10210U or i7-10510U processors, a 14.1-inch 1080p display, up to 40GB DDR4, dual M.2 SSD slots, USB 3.1 Type-C, and just a 2.2 lb weight and 32.1 x 21.6 x 1.55 cm dimensions.

This laptop makes use of System76's Open Firmware with Coreboot and EDK2 plus having open-source embedded controller firmware. Pop!_OS and Ubuntu are the usual operating system suspects for this lightweight, portable laptop. System76 formally advertises this laptop as being capable of a 14 hour charge.


The base model has the Core i5 10210U, 8GB DDR4, and 240GB SSD for $1099 USD. More details on the Lemur Pro at System76.com.
