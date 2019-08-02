System76 To Introduce New "Adder WS" Laptop With 4K OLED Display

System76 will be announcing the Adder WS laptop next week as their new high-end Linux laptop offering that features a 4K OLED display.The Adder WS will be System76's first laptop with an OLED display. On top of the vibrant 4K OLED display is also Intel's top-end Core i7 9750H and i9 9980HK CPU options while for graphics is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070. This laptop will also feature options with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage or 4TB of NVMe storage.Connectivity on this new Adder WS are Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI mini, DisplayPort 1.3, and DisplayPort 1.3 via USB-C.System76's Adder WS will officially be launching on 8 August while on 5 August is when they plan to announce this new laptop, albeit shared news of this laptop early with media under no embargo.