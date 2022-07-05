System76 Announces New Alder Lake Laptop With Coreboot Firmware

System76 has announced a new Lemur Pro laptop model that is now offering 12th Gen "Alder Lake" Intel processors while continuing to feature Coreboot firmware.
System76 has launched the new Lemur Pro "lemp11" with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1235U or i7-1255U Alder Lake processors with Iris Xe Graphics. The Lemur Pro features a 14.1-inch 1080p display with 180 degree hinges, up to 40GB of DDR4-3200 system memory, dual M.2 SSD support, WiFi 6, 73 Wh battery, and other modern functionality. System76 is advertising this new Pop!_OS powered laptop as being able to deliver a 14 hour battery life.
This new System76 continues to make use of Coreboot, granted there still is the Intel FSP blob and other binaries at play.
Pricing starts out at $1149 USD and more details on this Alder Lake laptop can be found at System76.com.
If an AMD-powered Pop!_OS laptop is more your desire, check out the HP Dev One as a collaboration between HP and System76. Separately, if interested in Coreboot on the Alder Lake desktop side, there is the MSI Z690 motherboard with Dasharo.
