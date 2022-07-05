System76 Announces New Alder Lake Laptop With Coreboot Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 July 2022 at 06:32 PM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE --
System76 has announced a new Lemur Pro laptop model that is now offering 12th Gen "Alder Lake" Intel processors while continuing to feature Coreboot firmware.

System76 has launched the new Lemur Pro "lemp11" with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1235U or i7-1255U Alder Lake processors with Iris Xe Graphics. The Lemur Pro features a 14.1-inch 1080p display with 180 degree hinges, up to 40GB of DDR4-3200 system memory, dual M.2 SSD support, WiFi 6, 73 Wh battery, and other modern functionality. System76 is advertising this new Pop!_OS powered laptop as being able to deliver a 14 hour battery life.


System76 has launched a new Lemur Pro laptop.


This new System76 continues to make use of Coreboot, granted there still is the Intel FSP blob and other binaries at play.

Pricing starts out at $1149 USD and more details on this Alder Lake laptop can be found at System76.com.

If an AMD-powered Pop!_OS laptop is more your desire, check out the HP Dev One as a collaboration between HP and System76. Separately, if interested in Coreboot on the Alder Lake desktop side, there is the MSI Z690 motherboard with Dasharo.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.20 To Support The XP-PEN Deco L Drawing Tablet
Hardware Timestamping Engine Subsystem Merged For Linux 5.19
System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
PCI Changes Land In Linux 5.19 - Including Power Management Quirk For Intel DG2 Graphics
AMD-Powered Frontier Supercomputer Tops Top500 At 1.1 Exaflops, Tops Green500 Too
Improvements For Wacom Driver, AMD SFH, ThinkPoint Keyboard II Land In Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Fedora 37 Proposing To Allow Unrestricted Access To Flathub
GCC-Rust Feedback Sought - Possibly Aiming For Upstream In GCC 13
XWayland "Rootfull" Changes Merged For Running A Complete Desktop Environment
SteamOS 3.3 Beta Released With Updated Drivers, Many Fixes
Firefox 102 Available With Transform Streams, Geoclue On Linux