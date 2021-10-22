System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16

Patches queued this week into the platform-drivers-x86 "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window will provide some useful improvements to System76 laptop owners.
Several improvements to the System76 ACPI driver were queued up into this area of the kernel that holds various x86 laptop drivers and more. The latest System76 improvements for the Linux kernel include:
- Battery charging threshold support for System76 laptops running their open-source EC firmware. The battery charging threshold controls are exposed to user-space via the same sysfs interface as other drivers.
- Reporting of temperatures and fan speeds. The CPU and GPU fan speeds and temperatures are now reported by the HWMON interface with the system76_acpi driver.
- Fixing the Fn+F2 function behavior for OLED laptop models.
These improvements for System76 laptops will be found with the Linux 5.16 kernel. Unlike a number of the Linux laptop drivers that are maintained by the community/third-parties, these System76 ACPI driver improvements come directly from System76 engineers.
