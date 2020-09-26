Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support

Earlier this year Apple engineers announced Swift System as their new library for low-level system interfaces. They have now open-sourced Swift System while also introducing Linux support.
Swift supports accessing C interfaces but with Swift System it aims to provide idiomatic Swift interfaces to low-level system libraries. Swift System provides separate APIs and behaviors depending upon the platform and its capabilities. Swift in its current form while also adding Linux support doesn't yet support every system call. Besides expanding their coverage, Swift for Windows continues to be worked on too.
Those wanting to find out more about Swift System going open-source and the new Linux support via the Swift.org blog.
7 Comments