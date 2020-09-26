Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 September 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 7 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Earlier this year Apple engineers announced Swift System as their new library for low-level system interfaces. They have now open-sourced Swift System while also introducing Linux support.

Swift supports accessing C interfaces but with Swift System it aims to provide idiomatic Swift interfaces to low-level system libraries. Swift System provides separate APIs and behaviors depending upon the platform and its capabilities. Swift in its current form while also adding Linux support doesn't yet support every system call. Besides expanding their coverage, Swift for Windows continues to be worked on too.

Those wanting to find out more about Swift System going open-source and the new Linux support via the Swift.org blog.
7 Comments
Related News
GraalPHP Is A PHP JIT Implementation Built On GraalVM
RenderDoc 1.10 Released For This Leading Cross-Platform Graphics Debugger
LZHAM + Crunch Now Placed Under The Public Domain
Erlang Is Seeing Work On "BeamAsm" - A JIT Compiler Yielding Much Performance Uplift
Wasmer 1.0 Is Approaching For Running WebAssembly Anywhere
KDevelop 5.6 IDE Brings Better Stability, Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell
Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements