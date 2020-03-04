Sway Wayland Compositor Seeing Adaptive-Sync/VRR Support

The i3-inspired Sway Wayland compositor is seeing work carried out for it to support Adaptive-Sync / Variable Rate Refresh.
While Adaptive-Sync is most often talked about with its dynamic refresh rate for helping gamers avoid tearing and stuttering, a Sway developer has been looking at implementing it for this Wayland compositor itself.
Having this support should ensure that any native Wayland clients are even more perfect in jiving with Wayland's long-time moniker that every frame is perfect. This will likely benefit users with lower-end hardware the most while higher-end GPUs shouldn't be hitting any presentation bottlenecks on the desktop short of running into driver or poorly optimized software.
This variable rate refresh support is currently pending within the WLROOTS library and the Sway support.
