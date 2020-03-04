Sway Wayland Compositor Seeing Adaptive-Sync/VRR Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 4 March 2020 at 07:03 AM EST. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
The i3-inspired Sway Wayland compositor is seeing work carried out for it to support Adaptive-Sync / Variable Rate Refresh.

While Adaptive-Sync is most often talked about with its dynamic refresh rate for helping gamers avoid tearing and stuttering, a Sway developer has been looking at implementing it for this Wayland compositor itself.

Having this support should ensure that any native Wayland clients are even more perfect in jiving with Wayland's long-time moniker that every frame is perfect. This will likely benefit users with lower-end hardware the most while higher-end GPUs shouldn't be hitting any presentation bottlenecks on the desktop short of running into driver or poorly optimized software.

This variable rate refresh support is currently pending within the WLROOTS library and the Sway support.
2 Comments
Related News
Wayland-Protocols 1.19 Released With Governance Guide, Updated XDG-Shell
LavaLauncher 1.6 Released As A Simple Dock/Launcher For Wayland
Wayland 1.18 Released With Meson Support, Other Minor Changes
Mir's X11 Support Is Being Promoted From Experimental
Weston 8.0 Released With DRM HDCP Support, EGL Partial Updates, Headless OpenGL
Sway 1.4 Wayland Compositor Brings VNC Support, Initial Bits For MATE Panel Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench