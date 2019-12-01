Sway 1.4 is out today as the newest version of this i3-inspired Wayland compositor that has a growing following.
Sway 1.4 consists of nearly 200 changes from over 50 contributors, showing the significant progress of this Wayland compositor that has been quick to pick-up features over the past few years.
The biggest Sway 1.4 feature is VNC support, which is implemented via their WayVNC package, a VNC server based on WLROOTS and designed for Wayland compositors. WayVNC support currently a single display using the RFB protocol.
Another significant addition with Sway 1.4 is the initial support for being able to run MATE's Panel growing Wayland support albeit in this Sway release there is only partial working support.
Other Sway work includes keyboard grouping support, configurable input latency controls, and many other changes. This version was originally versioned as for Sway 1.3 but bumped to v1.4 due to a release snafu.
More details on all the big changes with Sway 1.4 via GitHub.
1 Comment