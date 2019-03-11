Sway 1.0 is now available for this independent Wayland compositor that is inspired by the i3 X11 window manager and has matured with quite an in-depth feature set as well as evolved along with its own "WLROOTS" Wayland library.
Sway 1.0 is a big step forward for this i3-compatible Wayland compositor and new features include a new "swayidle" daemon for managing DPMS/idle activity, atomic layout updates, support for XWayland urgency hints, output damage tracking for better performance and power savings, on-screen keyboard support, pointer constraints handling for games and other purposes, support for multiple GPUs, all Sway clients now properly support HiDPI, drag-and-drop support, and a variety of other new Wayland protocols are supported.
Some of the other protocols now supported include GTK primary selection, layer-shell, real-time screen capture for screenshots / video capture, idle/inhibit, client/server-side window decoration negotiation, and XDG-Shell stable.
More details on all of the changes with Sway 1.0 are outlined via the release on GitHub. Sway creator Drew DeVault also has a write-up detailing the Sway 1.0 milestone.
