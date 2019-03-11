Sway 1.0 Released For This i3-Compatible Wayland Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 11 March 2019 at 11:36 AM EDT. 7 Comments
WAYLAND --
Sway 1.0 is now available for this independent Wayland compositor that is inspired by the i3 X11 window manager and has matured with quite an in-depth feature set as well as evolved along with its own "WLROOTS" Wayland library.

Sway 1.0 is a big step forward for this i3-compatible Wayland compositor and new features include a new "swayidle" daemon for managing DPMS/idle activity, atomic layout updates, support for XWayland urgency hints, output damage tracking for better performance and power savings, on-screen keyboard support, pointer constraints handling for games and other purposes, support for multiple GPUs, all Sway clients now properly support HiDPI, drag-and-drop support, and a variety of other new Wayland protocols are supported.

Some of the other protocols now supported include GTK primary selection, layer-shell, real-time screen capture for screenshots / video capture, idle/inhibit, client/server-side window decoration negotiation, and XDG-Shell stable.

More details on all of the changes with Sway 1.0 are outlined via the release on GitHub. Sway creator Drew DeVault also has a write-up detailing the Sway 1.0 milestone.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland 1.17 + Weston 6.0 Reach Beta
Wayland 1.17 & Weston 6.0 Reach Alpha, Officially Releasing Next Month
Wayland's Weston 6.0 To Support XDG-Shell Stable, Helping Apps Like MPV Video Player
Mir 1.1.1 RC1 Has Fixes For PostmarketOS, Demo Shells Using Wayland
Sway 1.0 Close To Release For This Very Promising Wayland Compositor
Sway 1.0 RC1 Rolls Out With Wayland Clipboard Managers, Swayidle/Swaylock Changes
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
Intel CPUs Reportedly Vulnerable To New "SPOILER" Speculative Attack
Linux 5.1 Continues The Years-Long Effort Preparing For Year 2038
27 CPUs Benchmarked With AOM AV1, Intel SVT VP9/AV1/HEVC Video Encoders
Linux Kernel Finally Deprecating A.out Support
Linux 5.0 Kernel Released With Long-Awaited FreeSync Support, Many New/Improved Features