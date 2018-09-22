Sway 1.0 Alpha 6 Released, Now Supports Moving/Resizing Tiled Windows With The Mouse
Released on Friday was the sixth alpha release of the upcoming Sway 1.0 Wayland compositor release that still strives for compatibility with the i3 window manager workflow.

Sway 1.0 has already added a ton of new functionality like using the new wlroots Wayland library, output rotation, fractional scaling, daisy-changed DisplayPort monitors, better HiDPI support, DMA-BUF additions for screenshot capture and real-time video capturing, atomic additions, floating window improvements, better multi-GPU support, virtual keyboard protocol support, and a heck of a lot more.

With the new Sway 1.0 Alpha 6 release there is now support for moving and resizing tiled windows with the mouse in a manner that reportedly works better than the i3 X11 window manager. There is also new move/resize improvements, window role criteria supported, and other changes -- almost 400 changes in total for this release.

More details on the Sway 1.0 Alpha 6 Wayland compositor release via GitHub.
