Sway 1.0 Alpha 4 Released With Real-Time Video Capture, Atomic Layout Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 18 July 2018 at 09:10 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
The Sway Wayland compositor continues maturing like a fine wine and as it nears the big 1.0 milestone new features continue to be introduced.

Sway for the uninitiated is an i3-compatible Wayland compositor that has developed quite a following. Sway with the transition to v1.0 has been developing the "wlroots" Wayland compositor library and making other significant improvements to this compositor.

With this week's release of Sway 1.0 Alpha 4, there are another 300+ changes from almost two dozen developers. Sway 1.0 Alpha 4 now supports real-time video capturing along with better screenshot capturing, thanks to dmabuf-export and screencopy. Also exciting is the Sway layout being updated in an atomic manner so the layout changes are synchronized with all of the clients in time for the next frame rendering. Floating windows can also now be moved and resized properly. Other highlights include support for window urgency, customization support to Swaylock, support for XDG-Positioner, and various other enhancements.

Learn more about the Sway 1.0 Alpha 4 release via the GitHub release announcement.
