There was the release candidate back for Halloween while now officially available is SuperTuxKart 0.9.3, the latest installment of the Tux-themed racing game.
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 brings new missions/maps, scenery improvements with HSV colorization, a built-in screen recorder, loading time improvements, improvements to its legacy GL2 rendering pipeline, and a variety of other core game improvements.
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 also marks the game's official availability on Android.
More details on this big update at SuperTuxKart.net.
