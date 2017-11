Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 November 2017 at 05:14 AM EST. 11 Comments

There was the release candidate back for Halloween while now officially available is SuperTuxKart 0.9.3, the latest installment of the Tux-themed racing game.SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 brings new missions/maps, scenery improvements with HSV colorization, a built-in screen recorder, loading time improvements, improvements to its legacy GL2 rendering pipeline, and a variety of other core game improvements.

SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 also marks the game's official availability on Android.More details on this big update at SuperTuxKart.net