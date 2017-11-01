SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 Officially Out With New Screen Recorder, In-Game Improvements
There was the release candidate back for Halloween while now officially available is SuperTuxKart 0.9.3, the latest installment of the Tux-themed racing game.

SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 brings new missions/maps, scenery improvements with HSV colorization, a built-in screen recorder, loading time improvements, improvements to its legacy GL2 rendering pipeline, and a variety of other core game improvements.


SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 also marks the game's official availability on Android.

More details on this big update at SuperTuxKart.net.
