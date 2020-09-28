A new version of Stratis is ready to go as Red Hat's open-source storage solution built atop LVM and XFS for offering easy and modern local storage management on Linux systems that aim to rival the likes of Btrfs and ZFS but without having to rely on a new file-system.
Stratis 2.2 is the new release even while Stratis 2.1 is coming next month in Fedora 33 as an option. With Stratis 2.2 there doesn't appear to be any incredible feature to talk about like the per-pool encryption in the previous release, but a lot of fixes and code improvements have made up today's release.
With Stratis 2.2 there are file-system symlinks now in /dev/stratis rather than /stratis, various D-Bus interface additions, logging improvements, the thin-pool abstraction implementation has seen various improvements, and a wide variety of code improvements and bug fixes.
Those building Stratis from source can find v2.2 via GitHub. Those wanting to learn more about Stratis in general can visit the Stratis-Storage project site.
