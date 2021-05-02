Steam on Linux Gaming Marketshare Steady For April

For those curious about the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare always as we begin a new month, Valve published their April 2021 figures overnight.
In March the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare was 0.85%... Pretty much since Steam Play came out for running Windows games on Linux, the marketshare grew and has consistently held in the 0.8~0.9% range. It's flirted with 1% but hasn't been above that threshold in years since Steam on Linux first came out and had around a 2% marketshare albeit with a smaller overall Steam customer base at that time.
For April 2021, the Steam on Linux numbers show it steady at 0.85% with no reported change. Last night's figures have Steam on Linux at 0.85% while Windows grew by 0.1% to 96.27% with macOS losing that 0.1%, which now puts the Apple OS at 2.88% on Steam. Granted, keep in mind these are percentages and not in absolute terms with the Steam customer base continuing to grow.
When digging through the Linux metrics, they show Intel losing another nearly 1% CPU marketshare, now at 63% to AMD at 36% for Linux gamers. Under Windows, Intel maintains a 70% CPU marketshare.
Those wishing to go through the April 2021 Steam Survey results can find them at SteamPowered.com.
