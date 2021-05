Steam on Linux Gaming Marketshare Steady For April

For those curious about the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare always as we begin a new month, Valve published their April 2021 figures overnight.In March the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare was 0.85% ... Pretty much since Steam Play came out for running Windows games on Linux, the marketshare grew and has consistently held in the 0.8~0.9% range. It's flirted with 1% but hasn't been above that threshold in years since Steam on Linux first came out and had around a 2% marketshare albeit with a smaller overall Steam customer base at that time.For April 2021, the Steam on Linux numbers show it steady at 0.85% with no reported change. Last night's figures have Steam on Linux at 0.85% while Windows grew by 0.1% to 96.27% with macOS losing that 0.1%, which now puts the Apple OS at 2.88% on Steam. Granted, keep in mind these are percentages and not in absolute terms with the Steam customer base continuing to grow.When digging through the Linux metrics, they show Intel losing another nearly 1% CPU marketshare, now at 63% to AMD at 36% for Linux gamers. Under Windows, Intel maintains a 70% CPU marketshare.Those wishing to go through the April 2021 Steam Survey results can find them at SteamPowered.com