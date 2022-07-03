Sound Open Firmware 2.2 Released With Optimizations. Continued Zephyr Porting

Back in 2018 Intel announced Sound Open Firmware (SOF) as their push for open-source sound firmware and looking to drive new software innovations in the audio DSP space. Out this week is Sound Open Firmware 2.2 for providing the newest features for this open-source software stack supporting Windows and Linux.
Sound Open Firmware 2.2 has codec adapter changes to benefit its Windows API, various performance optimizations, a new up-mix and down-mix module, IPC4 additions, and continued work on porting to Zephyr with making greater use of its native APIs.
Sound Open Firmware (SOF) overview.
Sound Open Firmware has been building up its Zephr RTOS usage in switching away from XTOS. The developers hope for Sound Open Firmware 2.3 to be fully "native" in embracing Zephyr. Intel has been an early member and big supporter of the Zephyr real-time operating system effort and their SOF usage appears to be another success story.
Sound Open Firmware 2.2 also has a number of other code improvements and bug fixes as laid out in the SOF 2.2 release announcement.
