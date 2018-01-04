Solus Experimenting With Qt Wayland Compositor, NVIDIA EGLStreams Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 January 2018 at 03:29 PM EST. 8 Comments
Solus taking a break from their Steam Linux integration improvements and their other open-source desktop innovations has been experimenting with their own Qt Wayland compositor over the holiday period.

The Solus team shared some holiday experiments they were doing with a QtWayland-based Wayland compositor with their Budgie 11 desktop environment. Interestingly, they made use of NVIDIA proprietary driver support with EGLStreams.

Their working prototype was coded in Qt and C++ with OpenGL. Below is their video they shared a short time ago of their experimental Wayland compositor.

