Solus Experimenting With Qt Wayland Compositor, NVIDIA EGLStreams Support

Solus taking a break from their Steam Linux integration improvements and their other open-source desktop innovations has been experimenting with their own Qt Wayland compositor over the holiday period.
The Solus team shared some holiday experiments they were doing with a QtWayland-based Wayland compositor with their Budgie 11 desktop environment. Interestingly, they made use of NVIDIA proprietary driver support with EGLStreams.
Their working prototype was coded in Qt and C++ with OpenGL. Below is their video they shared a short time ago of their experimental Wayland compositor.
