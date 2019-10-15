Shadow of the Tomb Raider Coming To Linux On 5 November

Feral Interactive revealed today that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be released for Linux on 5 November.While Shadow of the Tomb Raider already works quite well under Steam Play, Feral Interactive has been porting Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition over to macOS and Linux. They now revealed 5 November is the launch date for this AAA game.The Linux system requirements have yet to be revealed but it is another Vulkan exclusive Linux game port.

More details on FeralInteractive.com