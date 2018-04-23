SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Prepares HPC Module

The upcoming release of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 is offering an HPC (High Performance Computing) module for development, control, and compute nodes. Today that SLE15-HPC module is now available in beta.
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 HPC module provides a workload manager, cluster management software, cluster monitoring, an environment module system, multiple MPI implementations, various computational libraries, and other development and benchmarking tools. SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 is also geared for running HPC workloads with its tickless kernel, automatic NUMA balancing, preempt real-time support, and other capabilities.
More details on today's HPC beta release via SUSE.com.
