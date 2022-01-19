SUSE Liberty Linux Announced For Mixed Linux Environments

SUSE today formally announced SUSE Liberty Linux as its support offering for mixed Linux environments within enterprises.
SUSE Liberty Linux is their effort to simplify IT management and acknowledging that many organizations rely upon multiple enterprise Linux distributions depending upon the workload, hardware, and other factors.
The company sums up their new offering as:
SUSE Liberty Linux is a new technology and support offering that provides customers a unified support experience for managing their heterogeneous IT environments. With SUSE Liberty Linux, you get trusted support with optional proven management tools that are optimized for mixed Linux environments, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, and as you would expect openSUSE and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.
SUSE Liberty Linux is focused on providing enterprise grade support for heterogeneous Linux environments with 24/7/365 chat/email/phone access, automated management tools that work cross-platform, and complete compatibility.
They announced it though the product page they are referring to is experiencing some downtime (404) of its own, thus light on details for the moment.
