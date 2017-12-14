SUSE Rolls Out New Version Of Their In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 14 December 2017 at 06:17 AM EST. 1 Comment
SUSE --
Back in October I wrote about SUSE working on a new, in-kernel bootsplash project. That work has yet to be mainlined but it looks like it's still on track for going upstream in the future with the latest version now being released that addresses issues uncovered during review.

SUSE is developing this in-kernel bootsplash program as an alternative to the user-space Plytmouth and other programs. SUSE's implementation runs off the FBCON frame-buffer console rather than DRM/KMS and they hope with it being in the kernel will prove to be more reliable. This in-kernel bootsplash can also allow hiding all kernel output and other differences compared to user-space implementations.

The 13 patches sent out on Wednesday by Max Staudt of SUSE address feedback, bundle in a user-space tool for generating compatible splash theme files, a sysfs hook for loading of theme files, and various other changes.

More details on SUSE's kernel-based bootsplash via their v2 series. More on their reasoning for pursuing the in-kernel solution are outlined in this patch message.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
OpenSUSE Rolls Out Tumbleweed Snapshots
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Reaches Beta: Using GNOME & Wayland, Linux 4.12
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
SUSE Remains Committed To The Btrfs File-System
SUSE+NVIDIA Makes The Graphics Binary Driver Easier To Deploy On Tumbleweed
openSUSE Leap 42.3 Officially Released
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support