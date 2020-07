SUSE Acquiring Rancher Labs

SUSE is upping their container game by acquiring Rancher Labs.Rancher Labs is one of the leading enterprise Kubernetes management platforms. The six year old, California-based company has their Rancher enterprise command center for Kubernetes, RKE as their Kubernetes distribution, Longhorn as their open-source distributed block storage solution, and K3s as their Kubernetes distribution for agile development in the cloud.Rancher Labs says that under SUSE ownership they will continue to preserve their "100% open-source business model" and their commitment to open-source in general remains strong.The acquisition is expected to close later in 2020. More details at Rancher.com