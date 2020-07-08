SUSE Acquiring Rancher Labs
SUSE is upping their container game by acquiring Rancher Labs.

Rancher Labs is one of the leading enterprise Kubernetes management platforms. The six year old, California-based company has their Rancher enterprise command center for Kubernetes, RKE as their Kubernetes distribution, Longhorn as their open-source distributed block storage solution, and K3s as their Kubernetes distribution for agile development in the cloud.

Rancher Labs says that under SUSE ownership they will continue to preserve their "100% open-source business model" and their commitment to open-source in general remains strong.

The acquisition is expected to close later in 2020. More details at Rancher.com.
