SQLite 3.22 is now available as the latest version of this widely-used, embedded database library.
A bit peculiar about SQLite 3.22.0 is the new Zipfile extension. The Zipfile support allows for reading and writing to ZIP Archives. SELECT'ing from a Zipfile returns all of the contained files/paths and other file metadata, creating a virtual table makes a new Zipfile, and adding files/directories to a Zipfile is done using the INSERT syntax. And, yes, using SQLite UPDATE and DELETE syntax you can edit or remove files from a zip archive. Basically, the Zip file is treated as the database with this virtual table / extension. More details on it via the documentation.
SQLite 3.22.0 also adds a few interfaces, an sqlite_btreeinfo virtual table, Append VFS, query planner enhancements, some minor performance optimizations, and various improvements to the command-line shell.
The complete list of changes for SQLite 3.22 can be found via SQLite.org.
3 Comments