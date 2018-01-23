SQLite 3.22 Brings Zipfile Module For Interacting With Zip Archives
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 January 2018 at 05:54 AM EST. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
SQLite 3.22 is now available as the latest version of this widely-used, embedded database library.

A bit peculiar about SQLite 3.22.0 is the new Zipfile extension. The Zipfile support allows for reading and writing to ZIP Archives. SELECT'ing from a Zipfile returns all of the contained files/paths and other file metadata, creating a virtual table makes a new Zipfile, and adding files/directories to a Zipfile is done using the INSERT syntax. And, yes, using SQLite UPDATE and DELETE syntax you can edit or remove files from a zip archive. Basically, the Zip file is treated as the database with this virtual table / extension. More details on it via the documentation.

SQLite 3.22.0 also adds a few interfaces, an sqlite_btreeinfo virtual table, Append VFS, query planner enhancements, some minor performance optimizations, and various improvements to the command-line shell.

The complete list of changes for SQLite 3.22 can be found via SQLite.org.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Git 2.16 Released
HHVM 3.24 Released, The Final Supporting PHP5
Samba 4.8 RC1 Released, Samba 4.9 In Development On Git
Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support
Bazaar Version Control System Forked As Breezy
Rust 1.23 Lowers Rustc Memory Usage
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel