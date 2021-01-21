The Unified Path Ahead For Building SUSE Linux Enterprise + openSUSE Leap

Red Hat hasn't been the only major enterprise Linux distribution shifting around their pieces with regards to how RHEL is formed with moving to CentOS Stream as its future upstream. Over the past year especially openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise having been moving closer together with the source trees now being more closely aligned between Leap and "SLE". SUSE has published an insightful blog post series detailing the prior way that openSUSE Tumbleweed and Leap tied in with SUSE Linux Enterprise and then the direction they have been shifting.
Up until openSUSE Leap 15.2 / SLE 15 SP2, the code was derived from Tumbleweed but went through different builds ultimately in forming the respective openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise distributions.
Now moving ahead, pre-built binaries from SUSE Linux Enterprise will feed into openSUSE Leap.
SUSE's Vincent Moutoussamy noted, "The ultimate goal on a project perspective is to make an healthy and self-sufficient ecosystem, and on a distribution level to have a good balance between an environment suitable for production and for innovation...Closing the Leap Gap project, what we want to achieve is to keep improving the efficiency of contribution to and from the community and the enterprise side. The future looks good."
Those wanting to learn more about the synergies and how openSUSE Leap + SUSE Linux Enterprise are built can read this blog post series.
