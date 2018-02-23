SDL Now Disables Mir By Default In Favor Of Wayland Compatibility

With Mir focusing on Wayland compatibility now, toolkits and other software making direct use of Mir's APIs can begin making use of any existing Wayland back-end instead. GTK4 drops the Mir back-end since the same can be achieved with the Wayland compatibility and now SDL is now making a similar move.
As of today in SDL Git, the Mir back-end is no longer being enabled by default. Ubuntu developer Brandon Schaefer has disabled the Mir back-end for Simple DirectMedia Layer by default, since as he notes, SDL's (more mature) Wayland back-end can be used.
But for those wanting to still use the direct Mir back-end, the code is still there and just needs the --enable-video-mir switch at build time, but we'll see if it ends up getting stripped out in the future.
