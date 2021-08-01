SDL 2.0.16 Is On The Way With Better Wayland Support, Improved PipeWire Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 August 2021 at 06:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
SDL 2.0.16 is being prepared for release as the successor to SDL 2.0.14. Particularly for Linux users this SDL 2.0.16 update is significant with some key enhancements for this library that is common to multi-platform games and part of the Steam runtime.

Exciting us the most with SDL 2.0.16 is that the Wayland support is "greatly improved" and additionally there is support for audio input/output using Pipewire. The native PipeWire support is great now that Fedora Workstation and others are beginning to ship it by default as an alternative to the likes of PulseAudio. 2021 is certainly the year PipeWire is beginning to see some healthy adoption and ready to take on Linux audio/video stream management. Among other Wayland improvements with SDL 2.0.16 is support for client-side decorations.

SDL 2.0.16 also has new APIs such as for flashing the window to get the user's attention, support for the Amazon Luna game controller, rumble support for the Google Stadia controller when using the HIDAPI driver, analog rumble support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, and more. SDL2 on Android also now supports audio output and capture using AAudio.

More details on all of the changes coming with the imminent SDL 2.0.16 release can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Lutris 0.5.9 Beta Released With Epic Games Store Support, DXVK-NVAPI/DLSS, Gamescope
O3DE Game Engine Quickly Settling Its Linux Support
DXVK 1.9.1 Released With Several Game Fixes
DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 Released For Improving NVIDIA Integration Atop DXVK
Ultra App Kit 1.1 Released As New Cross-Platform UI Toolkit
Godot 4 Is Focusing On Vulkan + OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL Likely For Godot 4.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
FreeBSD Working On A New Installer, Updates To Their Linux Compatibility Layer
Fedora Workstation 35 Looks To Use Power Profiles Daemon By Default
Trying Out The "Folios" Patches On An AMD Linux Server
KDE Making It Easy To Tune Your Laptop's Power Profile, Other Improvements Land
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine