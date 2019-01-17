Rust 1.32 Released With New Debugger Macro, Jemalloc Disabled By Default
For fans of Rustlang, it's time to fire up rustup: Rust 1.32 is out today as the latest feature update for this increasingly popular programming language.

The Rust 1.32 release brings dbg!() as a new debug macro to print the value of a variable as well as its file/line-number and it works with more than just variables but also commands.

Another developer-facing change with Rust 1.32 is that it removes jemalloc by default: previously jemalloc was used over the system memory allocator for better performance but this is no longer really relevant. With Rust 1.32+, the system allocator is used for programs but there is still the jemallocator crate should you prefer jemalloc.

Rust 1.32 also brings other module and macro improvements and minor library stabilization work. More details on today's update via Rust-Lang.org.
