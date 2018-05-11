Red Hat Summit 2018 Wraps Up With Containers/Virtualization Still Being Hot
11 May 2018
Red Hat Summit 2018 in San Francisco has now wrapped up, marking Red Hat's 25th year hosting the event of customers and partners. Virtualization and containers continued being among the most discussed topics at the tech event.

While there's been signs of an approaching Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Alpha, sadly there was seemingly no RHEL8 mentions at this year's summit, at least when it came to public announcements pertaining to this next-generation enterprise Linux platform. So we'll have to wait and see on the RHEL8 front, but based upon their past release cycles and the alpha references we've been seeing, I suspect we'll hear more later in the year.

Following Red Hat's acquisition of CoreOS, it's now more clear thanks to the summit that the company plans on integrating CoreOS Tectonic, Quay, and Container Linux better into their wares. There is also going to be a Fedora-like CoreOS upstream version coming too.

Also demonstrated at the Red Hat Summit 2018 was running virtual machines on Kubernetes:


Among other announcements, Red Hat also announced partnerships with IBM and Microsoft on new cloud deployments.

More Red Hat Summit 2018 videos can be found on YouTube.

Next May the Red Hat Summit 2019 will be returning to Boston.
