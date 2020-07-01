"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 1 July 2020 at 03:18 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Following recent talk of Fedora potentially switching to Btrfs and Red Hat's Storage Instatiation Daemon among other Linux storage areas pursued by Red Hat, it turns out "Project Springfield" is some effort being pursued by the enterprise Linux giant for improving in this area.

The first we heard of Project Springfield was on Tuesday on the Fedora list. Steven Whitehouse who serves as the senior manager for file-systems on Red Hat Enterprise Linux commented;
It is perhaps also worth mentioning, since I've not seen it elsewhere in this thread, that Stratis is part of the (larger) Project Springfield. This is aimed at improving the overall storage/fs management experience, and there are a number of parts of that landing in various places at the moment. There is more to come, of course, but the overall aim is improved user experience for whatever combination of fs/block devices are in use,

Steve.

Given that Red Hat is already working a lot on the likes of Stratis and SID, it will be interesting to see what more there is to come in this area.

There is Project Springfield on GitHub that notes:
Project Springfield’s purpose is to coordinate the development of management APIs for each component in the storage stack: for automation, health and status monitoring, as well as sane and easy configuration. It is a scalable solution, working from a single node to large deployments with a mix of base metal, containers and VMs.

The goal is to provide the APIs needed to improve many of the existing management tools, and foster the development of new tools, for managing storage. The scope includes bare metal, containers, and VMs, at local, data center, and enterprise-level deployments. As such, Springfield should be viewed as an umbrella project, encompassing a number of sub- projects. There is not expected to be a separate binary or a library with the name “Springfield.”


Project Springfield has been in the making since at least 2017.
