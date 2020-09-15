Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 September 2020 at 02:55 PM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Yet another new file-system being worked on for the Linux/open-source world is NVFS and has been spearheaded by a Red Hat engineer.

NVFS aims to be a speedy file-system for persistent memory like Intel Optane DCPMM. NVFS is geared for use on DAX-based (direct access) devices and maps the entire device into a linear address space that bypasses the Linux kernel's block layer and buffer cache.

Previously there was the NOVA file-system for persistent memory but work on that out-of-tree effort ended last year. In the absence of another Linux file-system geared for high performance on persistent memory devices, Red Hat's Mikulas Patocka has been leading work on NVFS.

While geared for DAX-based devices, NVFS follows a similar design approach to EXT4 and good integration with Linux's VFS code. On persistent memory the NVFS file-system is performing very well and generally much better than EXT2/EXT4/XFS with/without DAX as well as the prior NOVA file-system.

More details on NVFS via the kernel mailing list. NVFS was sent out today under a "request for comments" flag in soliciting any early code review on the kernel driver while the user-space utilities are also available. This document talks more about the NVFS internals and design.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux Receiving Generic Casefolding Implementation For File-Systems
VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost
Google Is Still Striving To Upstream Incremental FS In Linux
Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux
OpenZFS 2.0-RC1 Released With Unified Linux/BSD Support, Zstd Compression & Much More
ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS, Much Faster Decompression Speeds Too
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October
V3DV Driver For Raspberry Pi Closing In On Vulkan 1.0