ReactOS 0.4.13 Released With Fixes For USB Storage, Less Blue Screens of Death
ReactOS 0.4.13 is out today as the newest feature update to this open-source operating system project continuing to strive for binary software compatibility with Microsoft Windows.

ReactOS 0.4.13 is shipping with various improvements around USB storage, various boot issues and handling around their Live CD, various hardware improvements such as for HP laptops and separately for AMD SB600 chipsets, different Blue Screen of Death issues have been resolved, and a wide range of fixes.

Some of the new features for ReactOS 0.4.13 include Japanese calendar support, handling for clipboard metafile, a netplwiz.dll implementation, implementing the Utility Manager, local DOS devices context support, and registry-based font entry management. This release also updates the WinBtrfs 1.4 file-system driver for improved Btrfs support.


ReactOS 0.4.13 can be downloaded from SourceForge. More details on this ReactOS 0.4.13 milestone for "open-source Windows" via the ReactOS.org Wiki.
