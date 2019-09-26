Raspbian 2019-09-26 Has Raspberry Pi SPI EEPROM Updater, NTFS-3G Added
Raspbian 2019-09-26 is out as the latest version of this Debian-based Linux distribution that leads the default OS experience for Raspberry Pi devices.

Beyond updating a variety of packages like Chromium and VLC, Raspbian now includes RPI-EEPROM for being able to update the SPI EEPROM on Raspberry Pi 4 boards. This Raspbian release also has expanded appearance settings, switching of audio input/output devices from its desktop, overscan support for the FKMS driver, BlueZ Bluetooth updates, Mousepad as a simple text editor replacing Leafpad, drops GNOME Epiphany, and updates to a Linux 4.19.75 based kernel.

This Debian 10 based Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi SBCs can be downloaded from RaspberryPi.org.
