Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 October 2021 at 02:00 AM EDT. 20 Comments
The Raspberry Pi Foundation today is launching the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W as their newest single board computer succeeding the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a form-factor-compatible, drop-in replacement to its predecessor but now sports a 1.0GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor as a big upgrade over the original 1GHz single-core in the original Zero W. There is 512MB of RAM like its predecessor. The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is using a Raspberry Pi RP3A0 system-in-package with BCM2710A1 die that can result in 40% faster single-threaded performance and around five times better multi-threaded performance thanks to the single core to quad core jump.


The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W offers 802.11n WiFi connectivity and Bluetooth 4.2 / BLE. The board has the same connectors including micro-SD, USB OTG, 40-pin GPIO header, mini HDMI port, and micro-USB power socket.


Ordering information and more details will be available at RaspberryPi.com. Our review sample of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W should be arriving today so stay tuned for benchmarks and more information on this budget Arm SBC in the coming days.
