Raspberry Pi Sees Their First Price Increase Due To Supply Chain issues

The ongoing supply chain issues across the semiconductor industry (and more broadly) are now impacting the Raspberry Pi operations for end-users/customers when it comes to pricing.The Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 4 2GB models have been under particular pressure due to supply chain disruptions. The Raspberry Pi Foundation expects these supply chain challenges to last through at least much of next year.

Due to the ongoing challenges, the 2GB Raspberry Pi 4 is now temporarily moved back up to the $45 USD price-point from the prior $35 pricing that was instated after the 1GB Raspberry Pi 4 was discontinued. They hope once the supply chain issues dissipate they will restore the $35 pricing.But for those depending upon a Raspberry Pi 4 at the $35 level, they have restarted production on the 1GB variant. The Raspberry Pi 4 1GB model will be offered at that original $35 price.The fruity folks hope this will all be temporary and all their latest guidance in full can be found via the Raspberry Pi blog