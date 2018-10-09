Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 October 2018 at 09:56 AM EDT. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Raspberry Pi's Debian-based Raspbian OS has been updated today with four months worth of improvements for this popular ARM SBC.

One of the most user-facing changes with the new Raspbian 2018-10-09 update are startup wizard improvements. This initial-run wizard will now install more language support packages, improves keyboard-only workflows when having no mouse, network connectivity handling enhancements, an IP address indicator, and other improvements to make a better out-of-the-box experience.

This Raspbian update also is using the Linux 4.14.71 kernel compared to 4.14.50 on the older build from this summer. There are also a slew of package updates from a newer RealVNC server, now bundling libav-tools, dropping Mathematic, and other packaging changes.

Raspbian 2018-10-09 also has support for the Raspberry Pi PoE HAT, updated firmware images, hardware acceleration support for FFmpeg, support for DHCPCD with 3G network devices, and a variety of other updates.

The new Raspbian 2018-10-09 installation image is available as always from RaspberryPi.org.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 18 Released: Utilities Ported To Qt5, Other Updates
NixOS 18.09 Released With Upgrade To GNOME 3.28, Newer Systemd & Glibc
Mageia 6.1 Released With Updated Kernel For Better Hardware Support
Haiku R1 Beta Released For Reliving The BeOS Experience As Open-Source
Linux Mint / Cinnamon Speeds Up Its File Manager, Updates Other Apps
macOS Mojave Released With Dark Mode, Redesigned App Store
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware