Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements

Raspberry Pi's Debian-based Raspbian OS has been updated today with four months worth of improvements for this popular ARM SBC.
One of the most user-facing changes with the new Raspbian 2018-10-09 update are startup wizard improvements. This initial-run wizard will now install more language support packages, improves keyboard-only workflows when having no mouse, network connectivity handling enhancements, an IP address indicator, and other improvements to make a better out-of-the-box experience.
This Raspbian update also is using the Linux 4.14.71 kernel compared to 4.14.50 on the older build from this summer. There are also a slew of package updates from a newer RealVNC server, now bundling libav-tools, dropping Mathematic, and other packaging changes.
Raspbian 2018-10-09 also has support for the Raspberry Pi PoE HAT, updated firmware images, hardware acceleration support for FFmpeg, support for DHCPCD with 3G network devices, and a variety of other updates.
The new Raspbian 2018-10-09 installation image is available as always from RaspberryPi.org.
