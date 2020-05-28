8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a new Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB of RAM.
The Raspberry Pi 4 2GB variant has dropped from $45 to $35 and now for complementing the existing 1GB / 2GB / 4GB models is an 8GB model. The rest of the RPi4 specs remain the same.
The Raspberry Pi 4 8GB version is launching at $75 USD with immediate availability. The BCM2711 SoC employed by the Raspberry Pi 4 can address up o 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, but the delay in seeing an 8GB Raspberry Pi was until an 8GB LPDDR4 package could be sourced. The 8GB memory chip is being supplied by Micron.
More details on the Raspberry Pi 4 8GB via RaspberryPi.org.
