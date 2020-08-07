How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs

Following the recent Intel Comet Lake Celeron and Pentium CPU benchmarking against other x86_64 Intel/AMD CPUs, here was a bit of fun... Seeing how these budget Intel CPUs compare to a Raspberry Pi 4 in various processor benchmarks, all tested on Debian Linux.
The Celeron part tested was the G5900 as a $42 processor as a dual-core 3.4GHz processor with 2MB cache and UHD Graphics 610.
The Comet Lake Pentium was the Pentium G6400 as a ~$75 CPU that is dual core plus Hyper Threading and clocked at 4.0GHz with a 4MB L3 cache and UHD Graphics 610.
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B meanwhile has a quad-core 1.5GHz ARMv8 design for its Broadcom SoC.
The Raspberry Pi 4 certainly leads in value with the 2GB version retailing for $35+ for the entire single board computer while even the Celeron costs a few dollars more for just the CPU. The Raspberry Pi 4 also has a significantly lower power envelope with these low-end Comet Lake parts each having a 58 Watt TDP. Performance-per-dollar results are not provided for this quick showdown though due to the wide number of possible motherboard combinations, etc, with these Comet Lake CPUs but suffice to say the Raspberry Pi 4 comes in much cheaper.
Raspbian/Debian Linux 10 was tested in the three configurations under a variety of CPU-focused benchmarks with the Phoronix Test Suite.
There you have it if curious how the Raspberry Pi 4 stacks up against Intel's latest bottom-end Celeron and Pentium "Comet Lake" processors. If wanting to see how your own Linux system(s) compare, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 2007316-NE-RPINTEL8536.
