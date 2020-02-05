The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced their first feature update to their Debian-based Raspbian operating system of 2020.
Today's new Debian 10 based Raspbian OS brings improvements to its file manager, Orca screen-reader support for improved accessibility, new Python games, volume control improvements, screen blanking can now be more easily configured, and other changes.
This 2020-02-05 update to Raspbian also shifts to the Linux 4.19.93 kernel, updated RealVNC Server + Viewer, Chromium 78, enabling Arm NEON routines within OpenSSL, better multi-monitor support, Mesa 19.3.2 to offer OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance for the Raspberry Pi 4, and other changes.
Those wishing to learn more about today's Raspbian update can check out today's blog post on RaspberryPi.org.
