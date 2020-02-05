New Raspbian Release Brings File Manager Improvements, Mesa 19.3.2 For OpenGL ES 3.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 February 2020 at 05:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced their first feature update to their Debian-based Raspbian operating system of 2020.

Today's new Debian 10 based Raspbian OS brings improvements to its file manager, Orca screen-reader support for improved accessibility, new Python games, volume control improvements, screen blanking can now be more easily configured, and other changes.

This 2020-02-05 update to Raspbian also shifts to the Linux 4.19.93 kernel, updated RealVNC Server + Viewer, Chromium 78, enabling Arm NEON routines within OpenSSL, better multi-monitor support, Mesa 19.3.2 to offer OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance for the Raspberry Pi 4, and other changes.

Those wishing to learn more about today's Raspbian update can check out today's blog post on RaspberryPi.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
seL4 Microkernel Being Ported To RISC-V
Haiku R1 Beta 2 Is Hopefully Not Too Far Away
OpenMandriva 4.1 Released With Clang'ed LTO+PGO Packages, Linux 5.5 + More
Linux Mint Debian 4 Coming - Rebased Against Debian 10, Adds "Boot With NVIDIA" Option
9 Years After Starting, AppStream 1.0 Is Coming For Cross-Distribution Package Metadata
The Dracut Initramfs Generator Is Slow - Could Be Much Faster As Shown By Distri's Minitrd
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Linux 5.6 Is The First Kernel For 32-Bit Systems Ready To Run Past Year 2038
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems