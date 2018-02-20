RadeonSI Now Offers NIR Shader Cache Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 February 2018 at 05:10 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Earlier this month Valve Linux GPU driver developer Timothy Arceri landed NIR shader caching support within the Gallium3D Mesa state tracker as an alternative to the existing TGSI IR caching support. Arceri has now worked through implementing this NIR cache support for the RadeonSI driver.

By default RadeonSI continues using the existing TGSI as its primary driver intermediate representation while the NIR back-end continues to be developed as needed for SPIR-V ingestion support with RadeonSI and in the future they may default to using NIR, just as Intel, Freedreno, and other driver developers have opted to utilize. There are many areas where the RadeonSI NIR support is currently lacking but at least one is crossed off the list with the Mesa on-disk shader cache support now working with it.

As of today, the on-disk shader cache should be working for caching the NIR representation of shaders with the RadeonSI driver. Those wanting to try out the RadeonSI driver along its NIR code-path can do so via the R600_DEBUG=nir environment variable. Hopefully by Mesa 18.1~18.2 we'll see it and the ARB_gl_spirv support be in good enough shape for this driver having OpenGL 4.6 compliance.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Even With AMDGPU DC, HDMI/DP Audio Isn't Working Out For All Radeon Linux Users
Vega Gets Its Last Fix For Dawn of War III On Linux With Vulkan
Marek Working Towards Even Lower SGPR Register Usage
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
AMDVLK/XGL Gets Vega Enhancements, LLPC Optimizations
34 More Patches Roll Out For AMDGPU DC With Raven Ridge Fixes Plus Color Management
Popular News
Intel Open-Sources LLVM Graphics Compiler, Compute Runtime With OpenCL 2.1+
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
Wine 3.2 Released With HID Gamepad Support, D3D Multi-Sample Textures