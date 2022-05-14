RadeonSI Lands Improved Scaling For Shader Compiler Threads
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 May 2022 at 07:39 AM EDT. 4 Comments
RADEON --
Merged this week were some minor changes to AMD's RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL open-source driver around the shader selector code. One of the changes in particular though is noteworthy.

As part of "radeonsi: shader selector minor changes", there is radeonsi: scale the number of shader compiler threads. While a small code change, this alteration to RadeonSI scales the number of shader compiler threads rather than spawning all of the threads at start-up.


AMD driver developer Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer summed up the change as, "This speeds up short lived programs (eg: piglit runs duration is reduced by ±25%), avoid wasting resources and still make use of multi-threaded capabilities."

Benefiting short-lived shader programs is great but very exciting is the impact for the Piglit OpenGL regression/unit driver testing framework. Piglit is commonly used by Mesa developers and reducing its run-time by around 25% is very significant. This is very useful for improving the developer experience in being able to finish up Piglit regression test runs quicker for saving developer time as well as for continuous integration (CI) testing in being able to complete the Piglit tests in roughly a quarter less time than has been the case with the existing shader compiler threading behavior.

So all around directly and/or indirectly by way of more efficient development/testing pace this change should be beneficial for users of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for OpenGL on GCN 1.0 GPUs and newer.
4 Comments
Related News
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
More AMD RDNA3 Code Prepared For Linux 5.19, RADV Begins Landing Task Shaders
More AMD RDNA3 / GFX11 Enablement Patches Merged Into LLVM 15.0
AMD Radeon ProRender Adds Support For Khronos' ANARI
RADV's Vulkan Ray-Tracing LBVH Extended Back To All GCN GPUs
AMD Radeon Linux Graphics Driver Prepares PSR2 / PSR-SU MPO Capability
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
GCC 12.1 Compiler Released With AVX-512 FP16, Better RISC-V Support, More C++23 Features
Wine 7.8 Released With More PE Conversion, WoW64 Sound Driver Support
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"