RadeonSI Compatibility Profile Is Close To OpenGL 4.4 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 June 2018 at 05:38 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
It was just a few days ago that the OpenGL compatibility profile support in Mesa reached OpenGL 3.3 compliance for RadeonSI while now thanks to the latest batch of patches from one of the Valve Linux developers, it's soon going to hit OpenGL 4.4.

Legendary open-source graphics driver contributor Timothy Arceri at Valve has posted 11 more patches for advancing RadeonSI's OpenGL compatibility profile support, the alternative context to the OpenGL core profile that allows mixing in deprecated OpenGL functionality. The GL compatibility profile mode is generally used by long-standing workstation software and also a small subset of Linux games.

The 11 patches work on a number of OpenGL 4.0~4.3 extensions in the compatibility profile context from FP64 support to shader sub-routines to other extensions. There are just two more OpenGL extensions to go before the OpenGL compatibility mode for RadeonSI will be able to expose OpenGL 4.4.

The OpenGL core context for RadeonSI meanwhile remains at OpenGL 4.5 while they finish up the SPIR-V bits for being able to achieve OpenGL 4.6.
