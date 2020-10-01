RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Support for EGL Protected Surfaces Using AMDGPU TMZ
Landing in Mesa 20.3 during this final week of feature development is support in RadeonSI Gallium3D for EGL_EXT_protected_surface. This long-standing EGL extension allows surfaces/windows to beset as protected and in which case the contents are only accessible to secure accesses. Outside/insecure accesses to the window (surface) contents are blocked.

EGL_EXT_protected_surface is common in the mobile/embedded world and now is supported by the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. This support though does depend upon AMDGPU TMZ with the kernel driver.

AMD Trusted Memory Zone support merged earlier this year for allowing encrypted video memory support with capable hardware.

This year AMD has been working on the likes of TMZ as well as HDCP support for handling DRM'ed/encrypted content on Linux. This work appears to be mainly driven by AMD APUs beginning to appear in Google Chromebooks and ensuring copy-protected content can play properly, etc. For most users EGL_EXT_protected_surface will go unused but at least the capability is there for those who want it.

The code merged this morning and will be in Mesa 20.3 due for its stable release in December.
