Radeon's ROCm 5.1 Released With CRIU Support, More RDNA Enablement
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 March 2022 at 06:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Building off the Radeon ROCm 5.0 series introduced in February, AMD is ending out Q1 by launching the Radeon Open eCosystem 5.1 series.

While ROCm 5.0 had more RDNA bring-up work, that has continued in the ROCm 5.1 series with additional RDNA(2) enablement work. The focus of ROCm's RDNA GPU support is for the Radeon Pro W6800 series but other RDNA/RDNA2 hardware should benefit as well. With ROCm 5.1 they are advertising "MIOpen now supports RDNA GPUs!!" MIOpen is AMD's Machine Intelligence Library for high performance machine learning primitives that work with OpenCL and HIP programming.


ROCm 5.1 also has extended support for HIP Graph, Checkpoint & Restore support with CRIU, and other improvements. CRIU checkpoint/restore for ROCm workloads has been a big focus for AMD over the past years and on the kernel side the AMDKFD driver has its changes made in the current v5.18 cycle.

Radeon ROCm 5.1 can be downloaded via ROCm on GitHub for this open-source AMD GPU compute stack for Linux systems.
