AMD has issued their Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 for Linux driver update as their quarterly packaged driver update intended for use with Radeon Pro graphics cards and former FirePro line-up.
The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 for Linux packaged driver with its Open and PRO components is officially offered for RHEL/CentOS 8.3, RHEL/CentOS 7.9, Ubuntu 20.04.2, Ubuntu 18.04.5, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2. Worth noting here is there is not yet support for RHEL/CentOS 8.4 or SLED/SLES 15 SP3. Last week AMD did release Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 that does include RHEL/CentOS 8.4 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 support but this "Radeon Pro" driver update doesn't have those changes.
The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 driver is based on the older "21.10" driver state that debuted in their consumer driver back in April rather than the more recent 21.20 release. So if you were planning to load up this Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise driver on a consumer card, enthusiasts/gamers will be better off using the newer 21.20 release or the latest upstream open-source components in the Linux kernel and Mesa.
The Enterprise 21.Q2 driver update does note there is a fix for the Radeon PRO W6800 not showing properly in some Linux releases and image corruption issues in Blender have been resolved.
That's it in terms of official changes noted for this enterprise-focused Linux driver package. Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 for Linux can be downloaded from AMD.com.
Add A Comment