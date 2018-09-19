A new feature release is out for the Radeon/GPUOpen "OCAT" open-source capture and analytics tool.
OCAT 1.2 is their first release of the year and includes VR head-mounted display (HMD) support, new visualization tools, system information detection, new settings, and other enhancements.
While OCAT supports Vulkan alongside Direct3D, unfortunately, AMD isn't yet supporting this Open Capture and Analytics Tool on Linux. But at least there are chances of seeing OCAT on Linux in 2019 but no firm plans at this stage.
Should you be interested anyhow in OCAT 1.2, you can find more at GPUOpen.com or can check out the code on GitHub.
