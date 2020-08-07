RISC-V Software Support Adds More Features With Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 7 August 2020 at 07:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V --
More kernel architecture features continue to be supported by the RISC-V code with Linux 5.9.

Each kernel cycle we have been seeing more RISC-V code get squared away and over the past year has begun running nicely on the likes of SiFive's HiFive Unleashed. With the Linux 5.9 merge window on the RISC-V side there are a number of new features now supported:

- Atomic read modify write is advertised for allowing OSQ locks to be enabled.

- Support for NO_HZ_FULL builds on RISC-V, which allows scheduling clock ticks to be avoided on CPUs that are idle or have only one runnable task. This can be important for HPC and real-time workloads.

- KCOV support for this code coverage tool.

- KMemleak support for detecting kernel memory leaks.

- Stack protector but buffer overflow protection.

- VM debugging for virtual memory.

- JUMP_LABEL support.

These changes plus other code improvements make for a nice RISC-V pull request for Linux 5.9.
Add A Comment
Related News
RISC-V UEFI Linux Support Under Review
RISC-V For Linux 5.8 Finishes Bringing Up The Kendryte K210, Adds KGDB Support
Linux 5.7 Begins Landing Support For The Kendryte K210 Dual-Core RISC-V SoC
UEFI Boot Support Published For RISC-V On Linux
Linux Kernel Continues Prepping For RISC-V's Updated Supervisor Binary Interface
Linux Kernel Preparations For RISC-V Vector ISA Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
The Beautiful + Linux-Friendly Unigine 2.12 Engine Released